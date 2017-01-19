× Car chased by Mass. cops ends up in serious crash on I-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD — Two lanes on I-91 south in Enfield are closed near exit 49 as police investigate a serious crash that all started with a chase out of Massachusetts.

Connecticut State Police said that Massachusetts State Police and Springfield police chased a car into Enfield after shot were fired in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to MassLive, Massachusetts police saw the car fleeing at a high rate of speed on I-91 south.

Eventually, the car crashed into the guardrail near exit 49. Connecticut State Police responded to the crash.

Police said someone suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. A suspect has been taken into custody.

