Clear tonight, mild temperatures stick around through the weekend

The sun peeked out from behind the clouds today, allowing temps to reach the 40s for the first time in a few days .

Clear skies tonight allow temps to drop to the 20s inland.

Friday is a reverse – we start with sun and add clouds and rain in the evening, but it exits before Saturday.

The weekend is dry, with mild temps near 50, but we’re watching a big offshore storm for Monday and Tuesday – that at this point, may bring us a lot of rain.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Rain ending with clearing skies. Temperatures around 50.

