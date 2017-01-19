× 4 people killed, 1 seriously injured in Springfield crash involving SUV stolen from Milford

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A deadly crash involving a stolen car from Connecticut has claimed a fourth life.

Tuesday night, a speeding SUV went airborne and crashed into a tree in Springfield, Massachusetts. The car was reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut days earlier.

A fire department spokesman said one person died at the scene. Police said a second person died at a hospital that night and the third died Wednesday morning. The fourth victim, Andrew Savage, 20, of Springfield, died Thursday, according to Masslive.

Three of the victims have been identified as students of Springfield Central High School: Katrina Maisonet Jones, Adrianna Hernandez and Cassidy Spence, all seniors. School officials will meet with members of the senior class this week to discuss the crash and plan a tribute to the students.

A female, who is believed to have been driving the SUV remains hospitalized in Baystate Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said the 2011 Jeep Cherokee had been reported stolen on Saturday.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling more than 60 mph when it crashed. The street’s speed limit is 30 mph.