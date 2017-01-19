‘Ghostlight Project’ creates positive message in state theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN – Theaters all around the country gathered to light up their phones or a candle as an action statement the night before inauguration. New Haven’s theater community allowed themselves to imagine a peaceful world, during a divisive political time. People turned out to light up the night with phones and candles.

“A lot of people including myself are feeling very vulnerable and theater has a history of inclusiveness,” said Kimberly Shepherd who participated in the gathering.

Feeling vulnerable after a turbulent presidential campaign, and now a Trump presidency.

“The theater represents so many people of all faiths,” said John Fisher, the executive director of Shubert Theater where the event took place. “The theater community got together all over the country, and it’s really about just the positive message of working together and inclusion and tolerance.”

In all, 33 Connecticut theaters participated in the Ghostlight Project.

“The history of the theater is basically you put a ghost light out so when you come into a theater you`re not going to hurt yourself, and so since a lot of people are feeling unsafe we want them to know that we`re a community that we`re gonna be a light not just physically but also emotionally,” said Shepherd.