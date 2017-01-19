Groups from Connecticut plan to bring their message of equality to Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- Friday may be a big day for Trump supporters but the day after inauguration will likely be another historic day in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of thousands of women and men will be gathering for the Women's March on Washington and that includes thousands from Connecticut.

One group has been meeting at Hot Rod Cafe in New London to make signs and organize efforts to head to the capital.

"I'm not going to protest anything I'm really going because I believe in rights for everybody and I really do believe women's rights are human rights so I want to support it," Restaurant owner Rod Cornish said. "I hope a lot of people come out, its well received, and the country moves forward unified."

Cornish is one organizer gathering a full bus of more than 50 people to head to D.C.

The group will be meeting Saturday at 1 a.m. for the trip including New London resident Judi Cox.

"It has nothing to do with the inauguration it just has to do with standing up for human rights," Cox said. "The election just kind of gave us the motivation."

Cox said just like the civil rights movement, this march may not yield immediate change, but will be effective in the long run.

"Our bus, we were very conscious there's nothing anti-Trump, it's not about him" Cox said. "It's about us, it's about my children, my grandchildren."

Other patrons at Hot Rod Cafe weighed in on the weekend and presidency ahead.

"My main concern is that any of the marches don't turn into riots," Waterford resident Peter Doherty said. "I mean, Trump is certainly an interesting character but you gotta give him a chance... I'm an optimist so I'm gonna give him a chance see what he does."

"Not wishing him well and not wishing him success is like being on a plane and hoping the pilot doesn't land well," New London resident Reid Burdick said. "We're all in this together we gotta get behind the president and we gotta get it done."

"It's not something I necessarily am in full support of but I think as a country we have to kind of look what are the positives, what are the negatives and kind of move forward from there," George Reid-Perry of Salem said.