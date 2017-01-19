× Lawyer to cut his hair for charity, holding auction for the honor to cut it

TRUMBULL — A lawyer has been growing out his hair for months for one very special day. Brian Mongelluzzo will be shaving and donating his hair to charity.

His law offices are hosting an event on January 29 to raise money for cancer charity groups. The event will take place on Sunday at the Color Spectrum Salon on 10 Broadway Road in Trumbull starting at 2 p.m.

Brian’s hair will be donated to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths to create a wig for someone battling cancer.

There will be an auction to see who will cut Brian’s hair. All proceeds from the bidding will benefit either The Harold Lever Regional Cancer Center in Waterbury or The George Bray Cancer Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

You can help by participating in their “8 or 8” mission by either cutting and donating 8 inches of your own hair or donating $8. To donate or place a bid: call Melissa Longo at (203) 574-3436 or email her mlongo@bjmlaw.com.