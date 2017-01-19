× Man found dead near Crystal Mall in Waterford in apparent hit-and-run

WATERFORD — Police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Crystal Mall in Waterford Wednesday.

Police said they found the man’s body around 7:30 a.m. between Route 85 and the mall parking lot.

Police said they have closed Route 85 because of the death they are calling “suspicious.” Traffic is being diverted through the mall parking lot. The road is expected to be closed until noon.

Police believe that the man most likely was killed as the result of an overnight hit-and-run accident. They said the man was wearing dark clothing.

His identity is not being released at this time until a positive identification is made and next of kin notified, police said.

Waterford Police are asking anyone who was traveling along Route 85 last night or early this morning and observed a pedestrian or an accident to call Officer Ferland or Lieutenant Bellos of the Waterford Police Accident Investigation team at 860-442-9451.