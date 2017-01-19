× Man involved in New Haven police shooting charged with assault

NEW HAVEN — Police served warrants on a man who was shot by police after allegedly attempting to run them down in September.

Kenneth Palmieri, 50, of Branford, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer and operating a vehicle with a license under suspension.

According to police, Palmieri was a suspect in a robbery of a store in Guilford on September 6, 2016. The suspect was known to police and they notified other departments in the area.

Police in New Haven said they were investigating another robbery in the Elm City, when the spotted the station wagon that Palmieri was believed to be driving. They pursued the vehicle, but broke off the chase for safety reasons.

A short time later, officers spotted the station wagon in a parking garage area of the Church Street South Housing Complex at Church Street and Columbus Avenue. When officers approached, they said, the suspect drove towards them, striking two cruisers and leaving significant damage according to police. One officer fired and struck the suspect hitting him in the arm.

Palmieri was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

