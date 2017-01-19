Mild temperatures stick around through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After dealing with a lot of cloud cover the past few days, we'll bring back the sunshine today with high temperatures in the 40s.

In fact, the highs stay in the 40s for the next few days. Friday brings increasing clouds late in the day, with the chance for some light rain overnight into Saturday. Even though we may have some cloud cover around to start the weekend, it won’t stop the temperatures from reaching the upper 40s.

There may be a late rain shower on Sunday, but it appears the majority of the rain will hold off until early Monday. Even though this looks like rain at this point, we can't rule out some mixing potential in the hills.

Rain will likely linger into Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Rain ending with clearing skies. Temperatures around 50.

