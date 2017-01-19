× Custodian for Milford schools arrested on child porn charges

MILFORD — An employee of Milford schools has been fired after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Douglas Mehan, 50, of Milford, was charged with possession of child pornography on January 13. The school system confirmed Megan was employed as a night custodian and had terminated his employment.

Police said they began an investigation in November after receiving notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that videos containing child pornography were uploaded from a Milford residence. A search warrant was obtained and the investigation revealed the videos had, according to police, been uploaded at the residence.

Mehan was held on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court on January 13.

A spokesperson for Milford Public Schools said when they learned of the investigation, they placed Mehan on administrative leave. When the warrant was issued, they terminated Mehan’s employment. He had been hired as a temporary custodian in June 2016 and promoted to a full time position December 1, 2016. Three weeks later, he was placed on administrative leave and terminated on Jan. 12.

“The investigations conducted by the police department and the school district found that the criminal charges were not related to the individual’s employment with the school district. The police found no evidence of actions leading to his arrest that occurred while in our school buildings,” said Kathryn Bonetti, Communications Coordinator, for Milford Public Schools.