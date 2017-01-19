× Motorcycle crash in Newtown leaves one dead

NEWTOWN — One person died in a motorcycle crash on Rt. 25 Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Mt. Pleasant near Reservoir Road in Newtown. The motorcycle was found heavily damaged in the southbound lane and the bike’s operator was found down the embankment.

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone that might have witness this accident to please contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.