New Britain Police K9 to receive body armor after donation

NEW BRITAIN — One K9 unit in New Britain will now be better protected from the dangers and hazards of police work.

Marley, a 2 1/2 year old bloodhound, now will receive her own body armor thanks to a non-profit organization Vested Interested in K9s, Inc. The vest itself was sponsored by Protectors of Animals of East Hartford and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protections provided by Protectors of Animals, Inc” police said.

Marley works for the New Britain Police Department with her partner Officer Matthew Sloate. They have been together since Marley was four months old. She is certified in man trailing through the National Police Bloodhound Association, Connecticut Police Work Dog Association and Northeast Houndsmen Association. In her short career she has already located over 10 people.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity based in East Taunton, Mass. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement or related agencies throughout the US. Starting in 2009, the charity has provided over 2,200 vests to K9s.

The donation to provide one protective vest is $1,050. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508)824-6978 or click here.