New Hampshire’s Ice Castle is an immersive Winter Wonderland

LINCOLN, N.H. -- The word "cool" just doesn't cut it when describing this frosty palace, nestled in the White Mountains.

"It's amazing, very amazing," says Emelissa Kelly of Rhode Island. "Never seen anything like it."

Welcome to New Hampshire's Ice Castle - a stunning spectacle, born out of hard work.

"From December 5th through the 30th, we have 20 guys working 60 to 70 hours through the day, through the night, working around the weather," explains Build Crew Manager Tayler Christensen. "We use a lot of water to make a lot of ice to entertain a lot of people."

They build from the ground up, harvesting icicles and then "planting" them in a vertical fashion, using a bucket of slush as mortar. The workers install an astounding 10,000 icicles a night, during this time, to build 25 foot structures. Then, during chilly evenings, the towers are sprayed with water. The result is 25,000 tons of ice that transform into mesmerizing caves, decorated with natural chandeliers.

"There’s no job like it, there’s no event like it, it’s a very unique experience across the board," says Christensen.

A Utah-based entertainment company is building these castles. In addition to the destination in New Hampshire, there are castles in Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada. There are plans for even more locations.

"Any grown-up will come in and feel like a kid when they stand next to these towers because they’re massive," says Christensen. "It’s a very playful, adventurous environment."

Located at scenic Hobo Railroad, the castle features a slick slide and a light tower, particularly striking at night.

"In the evening, it absolutely glows, has nice gradation of color going up and down," says Christensen. "The day experience is unique and the night is also amazing."

While the movie "Frozen" certainly comes to mind, the castle sports a surprisingly warm atmosphere, as families take pictures and bond. Visitors appreciate the sight of the crystals, the feel of the smoothness, the wonders of the season.

"I hope they come and when they leave they take away a larger appreciation of winter and the beauty and fun that it can be," says Christensen.

Kelly was wowed: "I’ve heard a lot of great things about it and it did not disappoint."

The castle is open everyday except Tuesdays through the end of February. On weekends, online tickets cost $15.95 for adults and $12.95 for children. Click here for more information.