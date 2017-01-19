Pets of the Week – Ginger and Izzy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ginger and Izzy are spayed female pit bulls, both about 2-years-old. These gals go together like Thelma and Louise, beans and corn bread, apple pie and baseball!

The girls were rescued from a local animal control officer who confiscated them from a home. The dogs are perfectly delightful, but the owners were careless, and allowed the dogs to roam. Both are are friendly, so they would have their own walkabout to find friends, and the ACO was tired of picking them up.

Are they sisters? Mother/daughter? Just good pals? We don’t know their relation, but they are total BFFs! Protectors of Animals would like to send them to the same home. With the proper owner, they will be perfectly manageable.

They are happy, friendly, outgoing dogs. They have good basic manners, they are housebroken and trained.

To learn more about Ginger and Izzy, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.