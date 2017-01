× Police locate missing Bristol man suffering from dementia

BRISTOL — Police located man suffering from dementia who was missing since 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they located Brian Franczak, 62, “without incident.”

He was last seen at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday when he walked away from 231 Stafford Avenue in Bristol.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.