Recipe – Egg cup knick knack muffins

HARTFORD -- Kristina Diaz, cooking instructor at Manchester Adult Continuing Education, visited FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about dollar store cooking. She said just because it is from the dollar store doesn’t mean it is bad quality. Most products are made by popular, well-known, companies and some are just generics of those companies. Her recipe is a great way to get rid of leftovers in your fridge and save money by not throwing stuff away. She said you can keep them for up to a week the fridge and reheat them or eat them cold, and that they're great for kids and adults on the go.

Egg Cup Knick Knack Muffins (Serves 12)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of shredded potatoes or carrots or sweet potatoes or tater tots (50-60 tots thawed and soften)

1/2 cup EACH of any veggie or meat filling you would like to use

8-12 eggs depending on how you would like your eggs

12 Tablesppons of shredded cheese optional

splash of milk is optional

salt and pepper to taste

cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 Generously spray muffin tins with non stick cooking spray using a brush or finger to spread it in each cup. Or you may use silicon muffin cups and not use cooking spray. If using tater tots place 4 to 5 of them thawed and soft in each muffin cup and mash them with the back of a spoon to line the bottom and sides of the cup. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of cheese and bake in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and add more fillings such as veggies or bacon and crack one egg over each muffin cup or use beaten egg recipe below and sprinkle with more cheese if desired. Bake in oven for 12- 15 minutes for cracked egg muffins and 18-20 minutes for beaten egg recipe. If using shredded potatoes, carrots, or sweet potatoes you may place them raw or cooked inside muffin cups about 2/3 full and add 1/4 of other fillings such as leftover chicken, spinach, veggies, bacon or whatever KICK KNACKs you'd like or have on hand. Make sure to evenly distribute all the fillings before pouring beaten eggs or cracked egg on top. Beaten egg recipe: beat 8-12 large eggs (start with 8 add more as needed) and add a splash of milk and salt and pepper to taste. I also add adobo which is a spanish seasoning found in the latin food aisle. Use a 2 cup (or bigger) liquid measuring cup to pour beaten eggs over fillings. Top all the muffins with a sprinkle of cheese if you'd like before baking in the oven. Bake in oven for 12- 15 minutes for cracked egg muffins and 18-20 minutes for beaten eggs. Let cool and enjoy.