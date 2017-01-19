× Report: State Trooper under investigation for Facebook comments about Sandy Hook tragedy

HARTFORD — A Connecticut State Trooper is the subject of an internal investigation for comments he posted on social media, state police said Thursday.

Trooper Jeff Rogers is on active duty and based out of Troop E Montville.

According to the Hartford Courant, Rogers wrote on Facebook “Sandy Hook…for you news…for me baggage I was there. I watched as those children were taken from the school stacked like cord wood. I watched Dr. Carver walk through the scene like a butcher through a slaughter house.”

Rogers posted the comments in reference to a story written by the New London Day about his bid for Montville town council. He pointed out that he was at Sandy Hook Elementary School the day a gunman killed 20 children and six educators. Dr. Caver refers to the medical examiner at the time.

An investigation is underway to determine if Rogers violated the Connecticut State Police social media policy, Spokeswoman Trooper Kelly Grant said Thursday. His posts have since been deleted.

Rogers has been with Connecticut State Police for 17 years.

