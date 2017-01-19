Waterbury woman who was killed in New Haven worked at hospital
NEW HAVEN — Police have identified the woman hit by a car and killed as she stood on a New Haven sidewalk this week as an employee of Yale New Haven Hospital.
Police say 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi, of Waterbury, was struck just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. She died despite the efforts of passers-by, many of them medical professionals and hospital staff.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Tancredi, a 29-year-old Hamden woman, stayed at the scene.
Police said the driver was in a left turn only lane but continued straight and onto the sidewalk.
The crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged.
The hospital said in a statement that it is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the death.
