West Haven police, other agencies, search for missing UNH student

WEST HAVEN — West Haven Police and University of New Haven Police are trying to find a missing student.

They said Allie McGrory, 18, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. She is described as a white woman, 5’2″ tall, weighing around 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGrory is from New Jersey and lives on campus at UNH. The UNH spring semester started yesterday.

She was described as being “distraught” by UNH spokesperson Karen Grava Thursday morning.

The West Haven Police Department held a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to update the public on their search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University of New Haven Police at 203-932-7014.