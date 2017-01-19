Yale professor eyed as science advisor to Trump administration

NEW HAVEN — He gained national attention last year when he came out as a Donald Trump supporter during a FOX News interview.

Now, Yale University professor David Gelernter is being consider for a position in the President-elect’s administration as Science Advisor.

Trump press secretary Sean Spicer told the Washington Post that Gelernter met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday. Gelernter missed the course he was scheduled to teach that day: “The User Interface.”

Gelernter is a pioneer in the field of “parallel computation,” which is a type of computing where many calculation are done at the same time.

The Science Advisor position provides input to the President on issues related to science and technology.

According to the Washington Post, the President’s Science Advisor is also the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy which works with agencies and the private sector on scientific issues. It is also a liaison between the White House and the experts in the scientific community in the event of natural disasters, industrial crises and disease outbreaks.