A few scattered showers heading into the weekend, tracking a nor’easter Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heading into the weekend with a few scattered showers for the evening. Temps stay mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s, and highs Saturday approaching 50.

A limited amount of sunshine for Saturday, with more clouds for Sunday.

All of this is in advance of a potential nor’easter for Monday and Tuesday, which still suggests mainly rain, but some wintry mix and snow far inland and high up in elevation may start the storm.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Scattered showers, temps stay mild overnight

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Rain ending with clearing skies. Temperatures around 50.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.