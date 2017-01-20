× Boston Police say device ‘deliberately’ caused police cruiser to catch fire

BOSTON — A device planted next to a Boston police car caused the vehicle to catch fire on Friday morning in what appears to be a “deliberate” attempt “to blow up one of our cruisers,” law enforcement officials said.

A police spokesperson said the device was wedged between the cruiser and a bridge on West Broadway in South Boston, near a Boston police station. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the device appeared to be a propane tank.

When an officer got into the cruiser and began driving, the tank exploded, Evans said.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt,” Evans said. “Clearly, we’re looking at this as a deliberate act.”

No arrests have been made. The FBI, bomb squad, and arson squad are at the scene investigating, according to a police spokesperson.

Explosion followed by fire next to a police cruiser in #SouthBoston this morning @universalhub pic.twitter.com/7UFGKZz040 — Tom Kujala (@tmkujala) January 20, 2017

Evidence with explosive device in front of BPD District Six South Boston #wcvb #boston pic.twitter.com/g5nPsDQpup — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) January 20, 2017

Explosive device invest outside of Bpd district six station #wcvb #boston pic.twitter.com/LytqFnexDL — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) January 20, 2017