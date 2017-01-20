DC police clash with protesters on Inauguration Day, dozens of arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Protesters vandalized and set a limousine on fire just blocks from President Donald Trump's inaugural parade route Friday afternoon.

Several cars in the area of 12th and K streets had their windows blown out by protesters around 4:30 p.m. A limo along the road was then set on fire, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

By 4:45 p.m., firefighters had contained the blaze.

Dozens of police officers wearing riot gear were seen walking toward the scene.

D.C. Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham noted that there are several protests happening around the city that are peaceful.

Police have used pepper spray and have arrested more than 100 protesters.

At one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, Bank of America and McDonald's as they denounced capitalism and Donald Trump.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters.

Warning: There many be strong language in this video.

They say the demonstrators damaged vehicles, destroyed property and set small fires while armed with crowbars and hammers. According to police, "numerous" people were arrested and charged with rioting.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: tear gas being used at an anti-Trump protest in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/kQm0BdciBc — Trashvis (@Trashvis) January 20, 2017

The confrontation happened about an hour before Trump was sworn in and began giving his inaugural address. Several hours later, the crowd of protesters still at the scene had grown to about 1,000. Some wore gas masks, and had arms chained together.

The DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.

Earlier, peaceful demonstrations had unfolded at several security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony.