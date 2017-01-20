Diners in Connecticut dish about our new president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON – After a long week and a long campaign season, voters settled down for the lunch time rush at the Olympia Diner in Newington.

On Friday, the diner’s televisions were tuned into Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. As Mr. Trump spoke to the nation for the first time as president, diners were speaking their minds.

“We’re very depressed. It’s just sad. I’m hoping it’s better than we expect,” said Lin Tetrault, a former Connecticut resident and current California resident.

Carol Nettleton of Meriden said, “We need to go forward. We need more industry. We need to bring work back to the United States. We need a lot of things.”

Some were seeking comfort food.

“It’s scary. I think it’s going to be an interesting four years. I think it’s going to be a very divisive and political four years,” said Jackson Walls of Meriden.

Others were celebrating the transition of power and looking forward to positive change.

“The grass roots people who were looking for jobs, looking to get a better life spoke up and those are the ones who I think won it for Trump,” said Ken Weimann of Trumbull. “The next four years you’re going to see a lot of change and hopefully for the better.”

Most agree they can’t predict exactly what’s on the menu for the next four years.

“Some like him. Some hate him, but he’s still our president,” said Penni Cheatle of Bristol. “He won the election. He’s being inaugurated. And we need to support him. We need to see what happens.”