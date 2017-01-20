Group speaks out on the rights of immigrants in Hartford

HARTFORD — On Donald Trump‘s inauguration day, about 100 people in Hartford protested his presidency by holding up signs and voicing their concerns in front of city hall.

The gathering was put on by the Connecticut Immigrants Rights Alliance, which is a coalition made up of about 50 different member organizations that are all fighting for undocumented immigrants and parts of the resist Trump movement.

“We’ve been preparing for this since the election. It’s not a happy day for us, obviously, but one silver lining that we’ve seen from all the energy that folks have had, folks have been awakened, people are starting to demonstrate more and more,” said Carlos Moreno, who was one of the organizers of the protest.

“Folks are really energized and our task now is to harness that energy, keep it going, keep the drum beat moving to continue to resist Trump,” Moreno said,” and to get folks to become politically engaged at any level, whether they’re making calls to their representative, demonstrating in rallies like this, sending letters to their congress people, that sort of thing.”

Amy Ansah, who is undocumented immigrant from England was at the rally, and said she will continue to protest against Trump’s presidency in a variety of ways.

“There’s more than protesting, it’s seeing what you can do, or fight against, or going to the courts, going to the legislatures,” Ansah said.