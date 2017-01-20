Mild temperatures stick around through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today won’t be a terrible day by any means, but the clouds may roll in during the day, leading to an overcast sky at times. High temperatures will be in the 40s, which is above average for this time of year. By this evening we’ll bring on some rain, but it doesn’t look like anything wild. If you’re headed out for Friday dinner plans, you may want to bring the umbrella and rain coat.

That rain will end around midnight, leading to a dry Saturday. Clouds may hang around with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday has a rain chance as well, especially during the late day hours.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Rain ending with clearing skies. Temperatures around 50.

