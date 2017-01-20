National Mentoring Month highlights the need for volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Art Mongillo, program manager for Community Engagement at the Governor's Prevention Partnership and Elisha Reaves, mentor with Boys & Girls Club of New Haven’s Mentor2Win program, stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about National Mentoring Month.

National Mentoring Month in January highlights the need for more adult volunteers to serve as role models who support and guide children in their community. In Connecticut, the nonprofit Governor’s Prevention Partnership works with corporations, schools and organizations to ensure that children are involved in safe, quality mentoring relationships.

Created in 1989, The Governor’s Prevention Partnership is a not-for-profit partnership between state government and business leaders with a mission to keep Connecticut’s youth, safe, successful, and drug-free.