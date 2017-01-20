New documentary ‘Food Haven’ takes you inside New Haven’s culinary culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- In New Haven, one film maker is intent on getting the word out about the Elm City in an especially tasteful manner.

Jim O'Connor, a 2011 grad of Quinnipiac and Orange native spent much of 2016 filming "Food Haven," a feature-length documentary that celebrates New Haven's culinary hot spots.

"It's told through the locals," O'Connor said. "It adds a great perspective to have these chefs and passionate people tell their story."

Showcasing the ever-evolving food culture in New Haven, O'Connor said he visited around 20 different kitchens in the six months he spent filming.

"I call it a celebration of culture, I want people to have the same experiences I have when they come to New Haven," he said.

"New Haven is a food mecca, there is nowhere else in New England that you have all these different varieties of flavors, good quality restaurants, and food in such a small area," said Tim Scott, a partner at popular Geronimo Southwest Grill who also appears in the film.

O'Connor, who noted that "Food Haven" has been invited to three film festivals, including, not surprisingly, the New Haven Film Festival in May, said, "I want to showcase how great New Haven is."

