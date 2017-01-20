× Police investigating after man shot in the chest in Winsted

WINSTED — State and local police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Thursday night in Winsted.

According to the Republican-American, there was a shooting at a home on 20 Rock Street in Winsted.

The condition of the man who was shot is not known at this time.

There are two separate scenes on the street. There is now word yet on how the two scenes are connected.

The victim flown by Life Star to Hartford Hospital, according to the Republican-American.

A witness on the scene, Michael Genevitilie, said he was visiting his friend, who was shot.

