1 person killed in midday shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is investigating a deadly shooting in the middle of Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened near Albany Avenue at Garden Street in Hartford sometime after 1 p.m.

It happened near the Community Health Center, but the crime scene is about a block long and includes the Food Mart at 550 Albany Avenue.

Police identified the victim as a 37-year-old man. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

This story will be updated as we learn more.