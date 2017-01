Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Theres a gold rush on the Quinnipiac campus that is paying off huge dividends.

No, it's not a mining operation but the style of play the Bobcats women's basketball team brings to the court. Head Coach Tricia Fabbri uses a five in five out sub routine that allows Quinnipiac to play a high energy and up tempo pace which as propelled the Bobcats to a 15-4 record overall and 8-1 in MAAC.