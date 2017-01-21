Lots of clouds, but mild this weekend; tracking a nor’easter Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mild air-mass in place this weekend despite the limited amount of sunshine today. Temperatures will average 10-15 degrees above normal for the middle of winter, feeling more like the end of March into April today. Slightly colder air works into the region with more clouds for Sunday with the chance for a few showers. This cooler air will play a role in our weather early next week.

All of this is in advance of a nor’easter for Monday and Tuesday, which still suggests mainly rain, but with that colder air into Connecticut, some wintry mix and snow far inland and high up in elevation may start the main storm Monday afternoon. High pressure will set up shop across eastern Canada and drain that colder air into Connecticut, while the coastal storm across the mid-Atlantic states begins to really intensify late on Monday. At this point since the cold air is not all that strong or deep, therefore any wintry precipitation will be in the form of snow sleet and freezing rain that will quickly change to rain by Monday night. The good news is that we could use a good soaking rain as our severe drought continues across Connecticut this winter.

High pressure builds in for the middle of the week when temperatures could peek into the upper 40s to near 50. A cold front will bring an end to the mild temperatures by next Friday. Early indication is there could be a shift in the pattern that is conducive to real winter and cold as we head toward February.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy, with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: 40s

Monday: Rain, with the chance for wintry mix far northern Ct. Highs: 35-45.

Mon. Night: Rain, heavy at times. Temps steady overnight, in the 40s.

Tuesday: Periods of rain, ending in the afternoon. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild and pleasant. High: 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few PM showers. High: 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 35-40.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.