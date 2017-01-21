Connecticut Republicans celebrate a Donald Trump presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON – From protests to parties, the mood is split across the country about the inauguration of 45President of the United States Donald Trump

The Connecticut Republican Party holding at least seven celebrations across the state, Friday night.

At a victory party at Wood-n-Tap in Newington, Marina Tyz said the election turned out exactly the way she thought and hoped it would.

“I’m one of those crazy supporters,” she said. “I went to all his rallies and today was just a wonderful day.”

Former State Senate candidate Theresa Tillett said she organized the event to help turn around negativity and just have fun.

“Our country is gonna be great, it’s gonna be greater than what it is.” Tillett said. “People are gonna have jobs and the economy is finally gonna improve.”

Both she and patriotmusic.com musician Matt Fitzgibbons say they’re hopeful for the future.

“Before the inauguration we saw the value of the dollar, the Dow Jones, the stock market go up, we saw our traditional enemies for example start reacting to fear, our allies reacting with hope,” Fitzgibbons said. “There’s good reason logically to just clear the road, give him a shot, help fix the republic.”