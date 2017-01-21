East Catholic beats East Hartford 68-51

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- The East Catholic Eagles were home Friday hoping to avenge their only loss of the season as they hosted the hornets from East Hartford.

The game was full of runs and the Eagles had the first and the last as they would win going away 68-51. Catholic would start the game 11-3 before the Hornets would tie the game 13-13 early in the second quarter.

Eagles would take a double digit lead into half and although Hornets would close the gap to just seven points, in the fourth Catholic would pull away lead by Matt Veretto who finished with a game high 23 points.