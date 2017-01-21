× Hartford police make drug bust in apartment complex; 1 man in custody.

HARTFORD — Police made a drug bust in an apartment complex Friday evening. One man was arrested.

On Friday evening, January 20, police were conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the West End of Hartford when they noticed a car parked outside a an apartment complex on 221 Sisson Avenue. The location had been recently known for drug and gun activity, police say.

Officers approached the car when the front passenger ran out, pushing the officers and fled on foot. Though the suspect was quick, police caught him less than a block over on Fales street. The man was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants for the state, for violation of probation. He was also found to be in the possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

After a subsequent investigation, officers were led to apartment 205. The They were given consent to search the apartment by the sole resident once inside.

During the search, officers located one Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol with 11 live rounds and numerous items to manufacture and package heroin. The recovered fire arm turned out to be stolen from Weybridge, Vermont from a home invasion in 2013.

Howard King, a convicted felon with numerous prior firearm related arrests within the city of Hartford, was arrested.

King is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of a protective order, interfering with police, possession and intent to sell narcotics, drug factory, and possession of paraphernalia.