New Haven Police investigating shooting, 1 person in critical condition

NEW HAVEN — On Saturday morning officers discovered a New Haven man in the grass.

At 2:45 a.m Saturday, New Haven police on Arthur Street found a man in the grass near Lamberton Street. Abraham Rodriguez, 45, of New Haven was shot several times. Rodriguez was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (203)-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.