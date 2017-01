Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- The Lions of Northwest Catholic improved to 8-0 in hockey action by shutting out the Bobcats of South Windsor on their own ice.

The Lions were lead by Ryan Sherba who had two goals the games first goal just after the mid point of the first period. He would then add the games final goal with a blast from the red line.

The Bobcats had plenty of great chances unfortunately goalie Michael Kaliff was a brick wall in goal for the Lions as he recorded the shutout.