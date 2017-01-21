× Rooney becomes Man United’s record scorer with 250th goal

STOKE, England — Wayne Rooney has become Manchester United’s record scorer after moving onto 250 goals by netting an injury-time equalizer in Saturday’s Premier League game against Stoke.

Rooney had been tied on 249 goals with Bobby Charlton, who has held the record since 1973.

The 31-year-old England captain is in his 13th season at United and no longer assured of a starting spot.

Man Unt. tied Stoke City today and as of Saturday sit in sixth on the English Premier league table.