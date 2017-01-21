× West Haven Police investigating after early morning shooting

WEST HAVEN – West Haven Police responded to a report of gun shots in the area of Dix Street Saturday morning.

The call came in around 2:44 a.m. with reports of 4 or 5 gunshots heard in the area. An individual was seen running into an address on Dix Street right after the shots were heard.

When officers arrived, they saw n individual inside the address suffering form a bullet wound in his back near his shoulder.

The victim stated he had been outside in his car when an unknown person approached him and fired several shots, striking him once.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

