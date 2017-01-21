Women’s March on Connecticut in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD-- People old and young gathered in Hartford for the Women's March on Connecticut. Thousands of people showed up, many wearing pink, to voice their concerns over Trump's presidency.

"I am sick of people name calling, I’m sick of the hate, and I think that we need to just embrace one another embrace our differences what makes us great that’s why we are still great," said Nicole Arel, who attended the march.

People from all over Connecticut attended.

"I just think it’s great that everyone’s coming together, and like showing people that we have a voice and that we’re expressing it as one," said Charlotte Marsden, who attended the march.

Many men attended as well.

"I stand up for women’s rights; women’s rights are human rights," said David Schmaltz, who attended the march.

People in attendance said while Trump is president, they still want to voice their concerns about his presidency.

"We have always fought for the changes we want, and we’ve always fought to keep the things that are important to us, and if we don’t keep fighting for what’s important for us it doesn’t matter who’s in the oval office we need to fight," said Arel.