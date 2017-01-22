× 1 Waterbury woman dead after car crash in Methuen, Mass.

METHUEN, MA — A woman from Waterbury is dead after a car that she was riding in crashed into a telephone pole.

On Sunday morning at 3:08 a.m. police responded to a car crash on Milk street in Methuen, Mass. The car was driving northbound when for unknown reasons, it left the lane and traveled off the right shoulder into a telephone pole. The vehicle sustained catastrophic damage.

Jacleyn Leclerc of Peabody, Mass. was driving when the accident happened, police say. She was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jennifer Montanez 23, of Waterbury, Connecticut was transported to the Holy Family Hospital where she was declared dead. She was one of the passengers inside the car. Montanez’s sister, Jessenia Montanez, 29, of Methuen, was also in the car but received non-life threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger Jessenia Ramos,28, of Peabody, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with critical life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Methuen police and alcohol is believed to be a factor. No charges have been made yet.