Connecticut residents travel to D.C. for Inauguration, March on Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A new president and a major march, all happened just a day from each other. Connecticut residents and lawmakers both made their mark on the historic weekend.

George Noujaim went down to D.C. for President Trump's inauguration.

"Standing in the grass facing the U.S. Capital where the podium was there, and all the dignitaries and political people from the past were there and I'm in the same presence in the same area where they're at," said Noujaim.

Joseph Visconti said a Trump presidency will be great for the state of Connecticut, as well.

"Trump for Connecticut is going to be great," Visconti said. "I think the military spending he wants to do is going to help us right away, and I think creating jobs."

However, many in the state feel that Trump will not be a good president. John Dewees went down to D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.

"This country still has its soul because when he was sworn in, and the day he was voted in, I felt like this country lost its soul," Dewees said. "Yesterday I realized that soul is alive and it lives within the women in this country."

Nevertheless, the men agreed any change should come peacefully.

"It adds something to make you remember why we vote, and why we have positions of power, a transition of power peacefully is the greatest thing," Visconti said.