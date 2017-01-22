Lots of clouds and mild Sunday; tracking a nor’easter Monday into Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is some messy weather coming our way. We are starting out this morning with fog in many areas of the state so take it nice and slow! Temperatures are feeling nice and mild, even hitting 50 degrees in some spots. Then Monday into Tuesday we have a Nor’easter.. a high wind watch is in effect for the CT coast from 1 AM Monday into 1AM Tuesday.. expect gusts up to 40-60 mph along the water. These winds could be dangerous and cause downed trees, wires and power outages. Also some heavy rain expected Monday into Tuesday and a wintry mix possible for some areas of Northern and Northwest CT. Rain clears out for Wednesday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mild temperatures in the 50s in some spots and some morning fog. Possible showers in the afternoon.

Tonight: Temperatures dip down into the 30s with some rain possible overnight.

Monday: Nor’easter for Monday & Tuesday. Heavy rain at times and a high wind watch along the shoreline. Possibly sleet & wintry weather in some northern areas.

Tuesday: Rain in the morning then showers are likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Warm up! Highs in the upper 40s and even 50s in some spots. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs again in the upper 40s.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.