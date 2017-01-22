× Matt Ryan shines as Falcons break Green Bay’s win streak; first Super Bowl since 1998

ATLANTA — Matty Ice has now led his Falcons to their first Super Bowl since 1998.

The Falcons cruised to a commanding 24-0 lead over Aaron Rodger’s supposedly red hot Packers in the first half. Green Bay could not get going offensively while, for Atlanta everything seemed to go right. In the first half alone, Matt Ryan threw two TD’s and over 250 passing yards. He also let his legs do some work with 1 rushing TD.

The second half did not go much better for the Packers, though they did score a few touchdowns.

By the end of the day, Atlanta had thoroughly stomped Green Bay with a final score of 44-21 Falcons. Matt Ryan finished with 4 TD’s and over 300 passing yards.

The Atlanta Falcons now wait in for the outcome of the Pittsburgh/ New England match up, to see who they will play in Super Bowl LI.