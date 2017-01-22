× New England defeats Pittsburgh 36-17, will play Atlanta in Super Bowl Feb. 5 on FOX 61

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have accomplished the amazing feat of heading to a seventh Super Bowl together.

During the first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers kept the game close but after referees reverse a touchdown and Le’von Belle’s injury, the Steelers could not seem to get anything going right for them..

By the second half New England had taken full control an kept a commanding 24-point going into the fourth quarter. Tom Brady ended the day with 3 TD’s and over 350 yards passing. Wide recevier Chris Hogan caught 2 of those TD’s and had 180 yards on the day.

The final score was 36-17 New England.

The New England Patriots now will face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston for Super Bowl LI.