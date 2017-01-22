Owl causes car accident in Thomaston

THOMASTON — Around midnight on Sunday, Thomaston police received an unusual call.

An owl had flown into the path of the a car and hit it’s windshield. The driver stopped the car and called the police. When police arrived, they saw an owl standing in the road way with obvious injuries. Police say it was clearly disoriented and in pain.

Nearby neighbors assisted officers by providing a create and materials to help the injured owl. Officers were able to secure the owl and transport it to Sharon Audubon Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic for care and rehabilitation.

The Audubon Rehab Clinic has reported that the owl is in unstable condition but expected to recover from some of its injuries. However it may have permanent eye injury.