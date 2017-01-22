× The Latest: Madonna curses President Trump at Women’s March

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Women’s March on Washington and associated protests around the world

Madonna says it took “this horrific moment” of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president to wake up the United States.

The pop singer used several obscenities during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington to emphasize her opposition to Trump. Her comments were carried live on cable television.

She says Saturday’s march means “that we are far from the end” and it is the start of a revolution to fight for the right to be free and equal.

Madonna says like-minded Americans need to join together to make it “through this darkness” and show that “we are not afraid, that we are not alone.”