2 people injured after car slams into restaurant in Canton

CANTON — Two people were injured Monday after a car slammed into a restaurant in Canton.

A car crashed into the Crown & Hammer Restaurant in the Collinsville section of town around 12:30 p.m.

The building, which sits at the corner of Bridge and Main Street, was damaged in the accident.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. No word yet on how serious their injuries are.

