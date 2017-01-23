× ATM skimming device found at ATMs in Moosup and Canterbury

CANTERBURY — Officials from the Savings Institute Bank & Trust said they found skimming devices at two of their ATMs.

The bank said the skimming devices, which copy bank card information from the customers cards, was placed at their ATMs in Moosup, at 344 Prospect St., and Canterbury, at 180 Westminster Rd., on Saturday, January 14. Criminals can use the information to make fraudulent transactions.

The bank warned customers that used either the Moosup or Canterbury ATMs on or after January 14, to review account activity immediately. If customers find fraudulent activity they are advised to call (866) 842-5208 to report the activity. Customers are also advised to use Online or Mobile Banking to turn off their Debit Card.

Officials said at no time were the bank’s networks or customer personal information breached or accessed in any way. Customer can also call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-423-0142.