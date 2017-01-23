For canine officers, a good fit in Hamden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- They're putting their best foot forward in Hamden -- or perhaps, their best four paws. The community in Hamden has come together to raise funds for two canine officers and rewarded them with ballistic vests.

Both K9 officer Blaze, a three-year old German Shepard, and K9 officer Sar, a five-year old German Shepard were presented with their new protective vests Monday at a ceremony at Hamden Police headquarters.

"This is so important," said Officer Kelley Groleau, who is Sar's handler and partner. "The vest is part of my uniform, it's a necessity, so for him to have this vest, it gives me such a great feeling of safety."

The vests come with a price tag of around $1100 a piece and were funded by the American Wine Society who held a wine tasting to raise the money necessary.

"This is phenomenal, these dogs risk their lives for us, they deserve as much protection as we do," Officer Bill May, who is the handler for K9 Blaze. "My utmost thanks to everyone who helped us."